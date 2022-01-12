By Westminster Producer Lewis Denison

For the first time since becoming prime minister, Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign from several politicians in his own party.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic his government has faced multiple scandals - from the free school meals debacle, to the UK's sky high death comparable Covid rate, to the schools exams fiasco - however until now the PM had been able to brush away all criticism.

But revelations that he attended a Covid-rule-breaking party at the height of the UK's first lockdown appear to be one step too far for some Tories, despite his apology.

Watch Boris Johnson's apology in full:

Play video

And his explanation that he believed it was a "work event" was not enough to quell MPs' concerns.

That's because they had seen an email sent by the PM's principal private secretary Martin Reynolds, leaked by ITV News, which invited more than 100 staff members to attend the event.

The email - which urged staff to "make the most of the lovely weather" by attending "socially distanced drinks" in the No 10 garden - makes it clear that the party was not a work event.

One MP told Mr Johnson he can either resign "with dignity" or the party's 1922 Committee will be forced to remove him - but how exactly would that be achieved?

The email invitation sent by Martin Reynolds, seen by ITV News Credit: ITV News

The 1922 Committee

It's a body that represents backbench Tory MPs - effectively a HR department for the party where they are able to air their grievances.

There are weekly meetings, at which the state of the party may be discussed, and the PM is expected to attend himself at least every quarter, however, he may appear more regularly during moments of political significant - as Mr Johnson did during 2019 Brexit negotiations.

If an MP is fed up with a party leader and wants to remove him - as some currently do with Prime Minister Johnson - they can anonymously submit a letter of no confidence to the 1922 Committee.

Despite its name, the 1922 Committee was actually set up in April 1923 following an initiative by new Conservative MPs elected at the 1922 General Election to facilitate cooperation within the party.

The chairman of the 1922 Committee, elected by its members, is Sir Graham Brady.

Confidence votes

If Tories want to remove their party leader, they must submit a letter to the committee chair outlining their aim.

If 15% of the party - under the current Parliament it would be 54 MPs - submit letters to the committee it will trigger a secret ballot, giving MPs the chance to back or boot the leader.

If more than 50% of Tory MPs then vote to remove him, he will lose his role of party leader and be barred from competing in the forthcoming leadership election.

If they win over half the votes, then they remain party leader and are given a year's immunity from any further confidence votes.

Boris Johnson's premiership appears to be increasingly at the mercy of others, reports ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen

Play video

Tory leadership election

If a party leader loses a confidence vote then MPs from across the party can be nominated as potential replacements.

The 1922 Committee will determine how many nominations an MP will require to appear on the ballot.

If more than two qualify then MPs will vote on their preference, leaving two final candidates who must then appeal to party members for votes before being elected leader.

Will Boris Johnson resign, as several of his MPs have urged, or will he be removed?

The prime minister did not rule out a resignation when apologising for attending the party, instead suggesting MPs should wait for the outcome of an internal investigation before demanding his resignation.

Downing Street has said the investigation, being carried out by civil servant Sue Gray, will be concluded and published as soon as possible, but it could a long while before it is.

A resignation from Mr Johnson is unlikely in any case and in the meantime the only option available to dissenting Tories is taking the 1922 Committee route.

According to ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana, a "handful" of letters have been submitted but that number is well short of the 54 required to trigger a confidence vote.

Despite his embattled position, many unhappy Tories believe the prime minister would win a confidence vote, which would automatically give him another year in office.

Some of those who want the PM gone have told Anushka that timing is crucial.

They may be forced to wait for the forthcoming local elections in May before deciding whether to push ahead with bids to remove the PM.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has retained the confidence of at least two Cabinet ministers, with both Dominic Raab and Sajid Javid publicly backing the prime minister.

Mr Raab said he thinks Mr Johnson will remain leader of the UK for "many years to come" while Mr Javid said the PM "did the right thing by apologising".