Some people would like a first date to last a lifetime, others want for it to be over before the first drink arrives.

One woman in China, meanwhile, has been stuck on a blind date for days after the city of Zhengzhou was put under a strict lockdown due to a rise in Covid cases.

Wang was at her blind date's flat when the rules were enforced, leaving her unable to leave until restrictions are eased.

She has documented her journey on social media about being stuck in a relative stranger's flat after going round to sample his culinary skills.

Wang documents her day, including videos of her blind date cooking meals for her, carrying out household chores and working on her companion's laptop.

“I’m getting old now, my family introduced me to 10 matches … The fifth date wanted to show off his cooking skills and invited me over to his house for dinner,” said Wang in one of the videos which have accumulated more than 5m views on Weibo - China's social media platform.

Whether she will be staying on a long-term basis with her partner is still up in the air.

“Besides the fact he’s as mute as a wooden mannequin, everything else [about him] is pretty good,” Wang told Shanghai-based news outlet the Paper on Tuesday.

“Despite his food being mediocre, he’s still willing to cook, which I think is great.”

Although she is basking in the attention, her date is not.

"Friends have been calling him and I think this has definitely affected his life, so I have taken them [videos] down for now,” she said in a video posted on Tuesday.

“Thanks everyone for your attention … I hope the outbreak ends soon and that my single sisters also find a relationship soon.”