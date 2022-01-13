After almost two years of obeying coronavirus laws, many people in the UK were upset to learn that some members of the government were not following the rules that they themselves had set.

For weeks Boris Johnson, amid numerous allegations of rule-breaking on Downing Street, had managed to brush away claims that he'd been involved.

That all changed when ITV News published a leaked email showing that more than 100 people were invited to attend a garden party in 10 Downing Street at the height of the first lockdown in May 2020.

Prime Minister Johnson apologised for attending the party - although he claimed to be oblivious that it actually was a party, saying he believed it was a work event - and now several Tories are calling for his resignation.

Here are those who want the PM to resign:

Douglas Ross MP MSP - the intervention by the leader of Scottish Conservatives is perhaps the most significant as he leads a whole wing of the party.

Mr Ross said the PM must quit, telling reporters: "I said yesterday if the prime minister attended this gathering, party, event in Downing Street on May 20 then he could not continue as prime minister. So regretfully I have to say his position is no longer tenable."

The Scot said Mr Johnson's apology implies "acceptance from the prime minister that it was wrong and therefore, I don't want to be in this position, but I am in this position now, where I don't think he can continue as leader of the Conservatives".

William Wragg MP - The senior Tory is chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee

The Hazel Grove MP said he was "particularly concerned as a Conservative MP" by the behaviour of the PM.

"The prime minister's position is untenable and I don't believe it should be left to the findings of a civil servant to determine the future of the Prime Minister, and indeed, who governs this country," he told the BBC.

Caroline Nokes MP - Chair of the Women and Equalities Committee and was a minister in Theresa May's government

"He looks like a liability and I think he either goes now, or he goes in three years' time at a general election. And it's up to the party to decide which way around that's going to be.

"I know my thoughts are that he's damaging us now, he's damaging the entire Conservative brand with an unwillingness to accept the strictures that other people have lived by."

Asked if she felt it was better for the sake of their party if Mr Johnson goes now, Ms Nokes said: "Absolutely."

Sir Roger Gale - The veteran MP has represented North Thanet since 1983 and has been elected 10 times

He told ITV News that the prime minister should either resign "with dignity" or backbench Tories will be forced to remove him with letters of no confidence.

Baroness Ruth Davidson - The former MSP, who led Scottish Tories, is credited with helping the Conservatives overtake Labour in Scotland and is a powerhouse within the party

The top Tory asked "what were any of these people thinking?" Regarding those who attended the party.

"A tough call. But the right one," she tweeted in response to Mr Ross's statement.