The Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen, Buckingham Palace has announced.

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship understands the decision to strip Andrew of all his honorary military titles follows discussions among senior members of the Royal Family - including Andrew’s mother, the Queen, his brothers and sister.

The Palace said in a statement: “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

It is understood, the Duke of York will no longer use 'His Royal Highness’ in any official capacity.

