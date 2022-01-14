The number of reported daily Covid-19 cases across the UK has dropped below 100,000 for the first time in almost a month.

According to the latest figures by the Department of Health, 99,652 positive Covid tests were returned in the past 24 hours.

The last time daily reported cases dipped below 100,000 was on December 21 2021 when 90,629 positive tests were recorded.

Friday's figures represent an almost 30% drop in positive cases in the past seven days.

The UK Health Security Agency said nation's R number has also lowered slightly and now stands at between 1.1 to 1.5 - down from last week's estimate of 1.2 to 1.5.

This means that on average, every 10 people infected with Covid will pass it on to between 11 and 15 other people.

At the outset of the pandemic, health officials repeatedly said the aim was to keep the R number below one - though this was before the population was vaccinated. If the R rate is above one, this means the epidemic is considered to still be growing.

But daily deaths reported within 28 days of a positive Covid test have surged by nearly 67% in the last seven days, with a further 270 fatalities reported on Friday.

Scotland has now surpassed 10,000 Covid deaths since the start of the pandemic, after another 41 fatalities were reported.

The latest figures comes after the UK on Wednesday recorded its highest daily number of Covid-related deaths since February last year.

England

A further 87,857 Covid cases were reported in England on Friday bringing the total number since the start of the pandemic to 12,766,944, while another 221 deaths were recorded.

Scotland

Scotland recorded another 41 deaths while the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic rose by 5,977 to 1,085,696.

Wales

Another 2,864 cases were reported in Wales to bring the total number to 738,609, while four deaths were recorded.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland also recorded four new deaths, while its number of cases increased by 2,954 to 475,146.