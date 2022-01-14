The alleged killer of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn, Anne Sacoolas, will no longer face a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the Dunn family’s spokesman has said.

In a social media post, Radd Seiger, said the hearing on Tuesday 18 January "has had to be postponed".

There was no update on a revised date.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the hearing had been vacated to allow “ongoing” discussion with the US suspect.

“Following engagement between the parties, the hearing on January 18 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court has been vacated," it said.

“This is to enable ongoing discussions between the CPS and Anne Sacoolas’s legal representatives to continue.

“Mrs Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings.”

Immediately after December’s statement, Sacoolas’s legal representatives said: “While we have always been willing to discuss a virtual hearing, there is no agreement at this time.”

Reacting to the announcement, Mr Seiger said: “We have full faith in the Crown Prosecution Service and will wait to hear from them with further developments, hopefully in the near future.

“Harry’s family were obviously looking forward to the hearing on Tuesday so they hope an agreement will be reached sooner rather than later.

“It is vitally important for their mental health that justice and closure is achieved soon.”

Mr Dunn, 19, was killed when a car being driven on the wrong side of the road crashed into his motorbike outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

The suspect had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

Mr Dunn's family have mounted a lengthy campaign for Ms Sacoolas to return to the UK to face charges, culminating in the CPS announcement in December last year.

The 44-year-old was charged with causing the teenager’s death by dangerous driving after her departure from the UK, but an extradition request was rejected by the US State Department in January 2020.