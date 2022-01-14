Tennis star Novak Djokovic's hopes of defending his title at the Australian Open are on the rocks as he faces deportation yet again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time.

The men's world number one - who is in Melbourne for the tennis tournament - won a legal battle on Monday against Australia's decision to cancel his visa and deport him.

But, just before 6pm (7am UK time) on Friday, and three days before the start of the Australian Open, immigration minister Alex Hawke announced he would be using his powers under a different section of the law to send the 34-year-old Serbian home “on health and good order grounds”.

His lawyers were appealing the cancellation in the Federal Circuit and Family Court late into the evening Melbourne time on Friday.

Immigration minister Mr Hawke said: “Today, I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.

“This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds.

“In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.

“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, on January 13 Credit: AP/Mark Baker

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison welcomed Djokovic’s pending deportation, saying Australia had achieved one of the lowest pandemic death rates, strongest economies and highest vaccination rates in the world.

“This pandemic has been incredibly difficult for every Australian but we have stuck together and saved lives and livelihoods... Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected.”

Djokovic is the subject of controversy after it was confirmed last week that the Australian Open granted him a medical exemption from the Covid vaccine, which all competitors are required to have.

He landed in Melbourne last Wednesday afternoon with a medical exemption from the Victoria state government, but he was detained on Thursday morning at a hotel after his visa was cancelled following scrutiny of the medical exemption he had secured.

On Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia overturned the visa cancellation, ruling the tennis star had not been given enough time to speak to his lawyers before the decision was made.

Since being freed from detention on Monday, Djokovic has been training every day.

Kevin Andrews, former Australian immigration minister, said Mr Hawke based his decision on "both health and character issues", highlighting that the character issue would include the errors on Djokovic's travel declaration form.

Speaking about the chances of Djokovic winning his second appeal, he said he suspects issues about "whether or not he has been accorded procedural fairness... will be a bigger hurdle for him to overcome this time".

He continued: "If I was the minister, I would be wanting to make sure that every 'i' was dotted and every 't' was crossed."

Asked about the chances of Djokovic starting at the Australian Open, he said, "I think they're at best 50/50."

Mr Andrews expects "some decision made over the weekend or at least by Monday at the latest".

Eugenia Anang, a migration lawyer in Sydney, said she thinks there's a "reasonable chance" Djokovic will play in the Australian Open.

She explained now that Djokovic has had his visa cancelled, the only other visa he can apply for, to keep him in the country and to keep him from being detained until he hears back about his appeal, is the Bridging E visa.

Whether Djokovic will be able to play will depend on whether the judge decides the Bridging visa should come with conditions that allow or forbid him to work, or when the visa is granted, Ms Anang said.

On the appeal of the cancellation of his original visa, she noted "it's going to be a lot harder to win in court this time around" because the immigration minister has broad powers to cancel visas in Australia, while the last visa cancellation was done by a delegate for the minister.

She said: "(Djokovic is) in a very, very tough spot and I can't imagine playing on a world stage such as the Australian Open with that hanging over the top of your head."

She continued: "(The government have) taken an action that they believe is in the public's interest. They know that a lot of Australians will support that decision.

"But in the meantime, if he's granted a Bridging visa E with work right and he's got a matter before the court, they can't deport him.

"So you can't really blame the government for that."

Melbourne-based immigration lawyer Kian Bone said Djokovic’s lawyers face an “extremely difficult” task to get court orders over the weekend to allow him to play next week.

Hawke’s delay in reaching a decision bordered on punitive, he said.

Mr Bone said: “If you left it any later than he has done now, I think from a strategic standpoint he’s (Hawke’s) really hamstringing Djokovic’s legal team, in terms of what sort of options or remedies he could obtain."

The lawyers would need to go before a duty judge of the Federal Circuit and Family Court or a higher judge of the Federal Court to get two urgent orders: an injunction preventing his deportation, like the order he gained last week, and an order to grant Djokovic a visa to play.

Mr Bone explained: the second order is "almost not precedented.” He said: “Very rarely do the courts order a member of the executive government to grant a visa.”

Djokovic was named in the Australian Open draw on Thursday and was paired against fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic for the match on Monday next week.

Mr Hawke's decision to revoke Djokovic's visa again came after the tennis star admitted he attended a newspaper interview and photoshoot after testing positive for Covid-19.

He also addressed reports he had falsely claimed on a travel declaration form he had not travelled two weeks before his flight to Australia, saying the form was submitted by his support team on his behalf.