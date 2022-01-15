The FBI and police are negotiating with a man who appears to have taken people hostage during a service at a synagogue in Texas, said officials.

At least four hostages, including a rabbi, were believed to be inside the synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, in Colleyville, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson said there have been no reported injuries so far and that police have evacuated the area.

"The FBI negotiators are the ones who have contact with the person in the building," Ms Nelson told CNN, adding that there is "no threat to the general public" at this time.

The hostage happened in the middle of the Saturday service at the synagogue, which was being livestreamed on Facebook.

It is understood the livestream appeared to show part of the hostage incident before it was taken down.

Police were first called to the synagogue around 11am and people were evacuated from the surrounding neighbourhood soon after that, officials said.

The Colleyville Police Department tweeted on Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the synagogue.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman, Katie Chaumont, said an FBI SWAT team was also at the scene and that crisis negotiators had been communicating with someone inside the synagogue.

But she could not say whether the person was armed and she declined to describe what the person had said to authorities, citing operational sensitivity.