﻿The gunman who held a rabbi and several worshippers hostage at a synagogue in Texas was a British national, ITV News understands.

An 11-hour hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas ended early this morning when an elite FBI rescue team entered the synagogue.British authorities are aware of the incident, part of which was captured on a livestream of the service on Facebook and Zoom.US investigators believe the hostage-taker was seeking the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist known as ‘Lady al-Qaeda’, who was sentenced to 86 years for the attempted murder of US soldiers.

Terrorist groups have tried to get Siddiqui freed before. ISIS tried to exchange her for American hostage James Foley.British ‘ISIS Beatle’ hostage-taker Alexanda Kotey demanded her release in ransom emails sent to the family of another US hostage, Kayla Mueller, during her captivity.

A police search of his laptop revealed Kotey had searched her case online before travelling to Syria.