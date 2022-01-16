A man who was killed after taking hostages at a Texas synagogue has been identified as 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram, the FBI has confirmed.

Akram took four people, including a rabbi, hostage at Congregation Beth Israel for 11 hours on Saturday before an FBI SWAT team stormed the building.

He was shot and killed after the last of the hostages got out at around 9pm local time at the synagogue near Fort Worth.

All four hostages were unharmed.

In a statement, the FBI said there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the incident, but it did not provide a possible motive.

Police were first called at 11am after the man took the four hostages during the service which was being livestreamed on Facebook.

On Sunday, the Foreign Office confirmed he was British and the Metropolitan Police said counter-terror officers were in contact with US authorities and colleagues from the FBI.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss condemned the “act of terrorism and anti-semitism”, while the British Ambassador to the United States Karen Pierce said British authorities are providing “full support to Texas and US law enforcement agencies”.

More to follow...