A further 84,429 people in the UK have tested positive for Covid in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The latest government data represents a 42% drop in positive cases over the past seven days.However, the number of deaths within 28 days of testing positive from the virus have increased by 39%, likely due to a lag between a Covid infection and death. 85 people died as of Thursday, which brings the UK's total death toll to 150,075.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 176,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Listen to the ITV News coronavirus podcast

England

63 of new deaths reported in the UK were in England, which brings the nation's death toll to 132,264.

Meanwhile, 74,249 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases throughout the pandemic is therefore now 12,979,908.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, four more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, which takes the nation's total up to 3,042.

Cases in the nation increased by 3,295 - the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic is now 483,627.

Wales

3,975 more people have tested positive in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 744,717.

Public Health Wales reported 18 further deaths. The total in the country since the start of the pandemic remains at 6,707.

Scotland

Meanwhile, Scotland reported no new Covid deaths. The nation's death toll therfore remains at 10,062.

The number of people testing positive in Scotland rose by 2,910 to 1,097,158.