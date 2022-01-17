BBC licence fee frozen for next two years, Nadine Dorries announces

The television licence fee, which funds the BBC, is being frozen for the next two years, the culture secretary has announced.

Nadine Dorries said the annual payment, which normally changes on April 1 each year, will be kept at the current rate of £159 until April 2024.

It will then rise in line with inflation for the following four years. In that time the government will consider other ways to fund the BBC, with ministers wanting to reform the license fee.

Ms Dorries said the decision to freeze the licence fee was made because "we simply could not justify putting extra pressure on the wallets of hard working households".

She said it was time to consider whether it was necessary for the UK to continue forcing people to pay a licence fee if they want to watch television.

Labour suggested talk of scrapping the licence fee was a "distraction" from the crisis engulfing Boris Johnson's leadership and questioned whether it was a genuine attempt to help struggling families.

Ms Dorries' opposite number Lucy Powell asked why the government was pressing ahead with increases in National Insurance and refusing to lift VAT on household bills if it really wanted to help.

She said Ms Dorries statement in the Commonns was an attempt by the government to "throw up a distraction and finding someone else to blame for the prime minister's disintegrating leadership".

She asked: "What is it about the £13.57 a month that marks it out for such immediate and special attention to address the cost of living over the £1,200 increase in energy and household bills, or the £3,000-a-year tax increase that her government has imposed?

"Is the licence fee really at the heart of the cost-of-living crisis? Or is this really about their long-standing vendetta against the BBC? "

The licence fee is set by the government, which announced in 2016 that it would rise in line with inflation for five years from April 1, 2017.

The BBC has previously come under fire over the abolition of free TV licences for all over-75s, with a grace period on payment because of the Covid-19 pandemic having ended on July 31.

Only those who receive pension credit do not have to pay the annual sum.

Responding to a story on Sunday suggesting the licence fee would be scrapped, a BBC source told the Sunday Times: “There are very good reasons for investing in what the BBC can do for the British public and the creative industries, and the (profile of the) UK around the world. “Anything less than inflation would put unacceptable pressure on the BBC finances after years of cuts.”