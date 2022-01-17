Play video

Djokovic appears in the airport terminal

The top-ranked male tennis player is expected to be greeted by a warm welcome across the country after failing in his arguments for an exemption to compete in the Austalian Open.

The Grand Slam tournament started on Monday in Melbourne, where Djokovic has won nine titles.

He had hoped this year to win his 21st Grand Slam singles trophy there, breaking the record he shares with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most in the history of men’s tennis.

Even as he flew home from Australia, doubts arose over whether Djokovic would be able to play in the French Open.

A member of the French Parliament said a new law that will exclude unvaccinated people from sports venues, restaurants and other public places will apply anyone who wants to play in the tournament.

Fans were out in Belgrade to cheer Djokovic as he returned home. Credit: AP

The on comments Monday from Christophe Castaner and a tweet from the sports minister late Sunday marked a reversal from prior plans to create a “bubble” around the tournament, scheduled for late May into June.

France’s sports ministry said Monday once the new law is in place, there will be no exceptions until further notice.

For now, Djokovic can expect a happy welcome home, with overwhelming support in his Serbia where his closest family lives.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused the Australian government of “harassing” the top-ranked tennis star and urged him to return where he would be welcomed.