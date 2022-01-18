Two teenagers, who were arrested in Manchester in connection to an attack on a synagogue in Texas, have been released without charge.

But UK officers from the Counter Terrorism Policing North West unit are continuing to lead a local investigation and are supporting officers in the US, Greater Manchester Police said.

Malik Faisal Akram, from Blackburn in Lancashire, was killed after holding four people hostage in a 10-hour stand-off at Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday.

Akram - who had flown from the UK to the US and bought a weapon - was shot dead after the FBI stormed the building.

All four hostages were unharmed.

Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday night two teenagers, whose ages and genders were not confirmed, had been arrested and were being questioned.

They have now been released without charge, the force said on Tuesday evening.

An address in North Manchester has also been searched.

President Joe Biden has branded the Texas attack “an act of terror”.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Dominic Scally, who is leading the Counter Terrorism Policing North West unit, said: "CTP North West is continuing to assist with the investigation which is being led by US authorities. Overnight, constructive meetings with colleagues from the United States have taken place.

"As part of our enquiries, we're also working with colleagues in other forces and Lancashire Police are working with communities in the Blackburn area to put measures in place to provide reassurance."