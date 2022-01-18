The UK has recorded in the latest 24-hour period the highest number of Covid-19 deaths since February 2021.

There were 438 more coronavirus-related deaths reported on Tuesday - deaths that occurred within 28 days of a positive test.

The last time daily death figures exceeded 400 was on February 24, 2021, when 442 Covid deaths were reported.

Figures on Tuesday are often higher than on any other day during the week due to a lag in reporting.

Meanwhile, a further 94,432 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded as of 9am on Tuesday, the government said.

This is down from last Tuesday's total of 120,821 cases.

As of Monday, there were 19,450 Covid patients in hospital and 713 were on ventilation beds.

This is down 2% week-on-week, although the total has risen slightly in the most recent two days.

During the peak of the second wave, on January 18, 2021, there were 39,254 Covid patients in hospital.

Listen to ITV News' podcast - Coronavirus: What you need to know

England

There were 84,987 more coronavirus infections reported in England, a decrease from last Tuesday's total of 104,833.

There were also 400 more Covid deaths, the highest daily figure since February 23 last year, when there were 483 deaths reported.

Across hospitals, there were 16,218 Covid patients - 614 were on ventilation beds.

Person taking lateral flow Covid test Credit: PA

Wales

Welsh authorities reported 1,857 more Covid infections in a day, a decrease from 2,176 cases this time last week.

One more death linked to the virus was recorded in the nation.

A total of 850 Covid patients were in hospitals - 26 of who were on ventilation.

Scotland

In Scotland, there were 3,507 more Covid cases - a significant fall from 10,392 cases last Tuesday.

And there were 31 more deaths reported on Tuesday.

Across hospitals in Scotland, there were 1,546 Covid patients - 42 were on ventilation.

Scotland will be lifting the Covid restrictions that were introduced on Boxing Day. From January 24, nightclubs can reopen, non-professional indoor sports can resume and indoor public events can eschew limits brought in at the end of last year.

Northern Ireland

There were 4,081 more Covid cases reported in Northern Ireland, a decrease from 3,420 cases last Tuesday.

Six further deaths linked to the virus were also recorded over the latest 24-hour period.

The number of Covid patients in hospital stands at 412, with 22 on ventilation beds.