ITV News Correspondent Martha Fairlie heard from record-breaking Benjamin Alexander

A British-born man is set to make sporting history as the first alpine skier to compete for Jamaica in the Winter Olympics.

Benjamin Alexander only took up the sport six years ago while in his 30s but next month, he'll be at the Beijing games.

"I wasn't born to a wealthy family, I wasn't born anywhere near mountains and I didn't have anyone in my immediate family or friend group that skied.

"If i'm able to go from zero to Olympics, I think it just goes to show that anything is possible," he told ITV News.

Mr Alexander added that he was, in part, inspired by the first Jamaican bobsleigh team, which was immortalised in the film Cool Runnings.

He will rub shoulders with a real-life bobsleigh team at the Games next month, as for the first time in 24 years, Jamaica is competing in the sport.

It's the first time in Olympic history that Jamaica has qualified for three separate bobsleigh events.