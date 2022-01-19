Man charged with murder after body of child found in barrel in Australia

A man appeared in court in Australia on Wednesday after police found the body of a child in a barrel.

Police have been investigating the disappearance of a nine-year-old girl, who was reported missing on Friday, from Mount Wilson, a village in the Blue Mountains region of New South Wales.

Officers searching around the Colo River located a body in a barrel, though the identity has not been formally confirmed yet.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night and charged with murder. He has been refused bail and appears in court on Wednesday.

Australian media that requests to keep the accused in isolation in custody for his safety were denied and that he will return to court in March.

Court documents, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, allege he killed the girl between 7pm on Tuesday, January 11 and 10am the next day.