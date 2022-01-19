Watch the prime minister's update on Plan B measures in full

England's Covid-19 Plan B restrictions will begin to be lifted from as early as tomorrow, Boris Johnson has announced.

Plan B measures include guidance to work from home, mandatory mask-wearing in shops and on public transport, and showing a Covid pass to enter large venues like nightclubs.

The PM announced that face coverings will no longer be mandatory in any setting from Thursday, but people are "encouraged" to continue wearing them in enclosed spaces or when coming into contact with people you do not usually meet.

He said he would "trust the judgement of the British people".

Pupils and staff will also no longer have to wear face masks communal spaces and classrooms in schools, he said. Though mandatory face masks in classrooms were not part of Plan B measures, it remained a contentious point for many Tory ministers.

Mr Johnson added that the public will no longer be asked to work from home from next week, and people should ask their employers about when they can return to the workplace.

From Thursday, January 28, mandatory Covid passes on entry to large events will no longer be required. However, he said organisations can choose to use them if they wish.

Restrictions on visits to care homes will also be eased, with the Department of Health updating guidance in the coming days.

Last week, the health secretary announced that the isolation period for those who test positive for Covid will further be reduced to five days with two negative lateral flow tests.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said "there will soon come a time" when the government can remove the legal requirement for people infected with the virus to isolate all together - similar to the flu.

The Plan B restrictions were introduced in mid-December in a bid to combat the wave of cases driven by the Omicron variant, with the aim of buying time to offer more booster jabs.

The PM made the announcement in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon, following a tense PMQs during which he was grilled over the partygate scandal engulfing his government.