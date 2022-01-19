New daily Covid infections reported in UK exceed 100,000

There have been 108,069 new Covid infections reported in the UK over the latest 24-hour period as cases have been creeping up over the last few days.

The number of daily cases reported in the UK had stayed below 100,000 since Friday.

Meanwhile, 359 more deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 152,872.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 177,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Across hospitals in the country, there were 18,979 Covid patients, 703 were on ventilation.

England

There have been 96,545 more Covid cases reported in England and 301 more deaths related to the virus.

As of Tuesday, there were 18,979 patients with coronavirus in hospital - 703 were on ventilation beds.

Wales

In Wales, there have been 2,136 more infections reported over the latest 24-hour period.

And 23 more Covid deaths were recorded.

Across hospitals, there were 811 Covid patients on Tuesday - 25 were on ventilation.

Scotland

Authorities in Scotland reported 4,937 more infections on Wednesday and 29 more Covid deaths.

There were 1,571 Covid patients reported on Wednesday - 41 of who were on ventilation beds.

Northern Ireland

There were 4,451 more Covid cases reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday and six more related deaths.

And there were 404 Covid patients in hospitals on Tuesday and 20 were on ventilation.