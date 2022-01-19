Play video

Watch David Davis demand that Boris Johnson quits

Conservative former Cabinet minister David Davis has urged Boris Johnson to resign over the partygate scandal - the most senior Tory MP to do so.

Mr Davis told the PM he had spent weeks defending him from "angry constituents", including by reminding them of the "successes of Brexit", but said he expects leaders to "shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take".

"You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. In the name of God, go."

Mr Johnson was laughed at during PMQs as he repeatedly urged MPs to "wait for the inquiry", which is looking into whether he knowingly broke Covid rules by attending a party during lockdown in his Number 10 garden.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Johnson's excuses for attending the party - that he thought it was a work event and did not know it was in breach of the rules - are "absurd and frankly unbelievable".

The PM replied "no" when a Liberal Democrat asked if he would resign over the accusations against him as he again issued an apology for "any misjudgments that were made".

Just before PMQs began, Christian Wakeford, a 'red wall' Tory MP who joined Parliament in 2019 announced he had defected to the Labour Party - a crushing blow for the PM.

The MP said his decision was "about much more than your leadership and the disgraceful way you have conducted yourself in recent weeks".

As PMQs got underway, a bullish Mr Johnson insisted the Conservatives will "win again in Bury South" after the MP crossed the floor to the Labour Party, but his defence in the face of 'partygate' allegations was much less convincing.

His response to repeated questions about what happened under his watch inside Number 10 during the pandemic - that people should "wait for the inquiry" - was met by a chorus of laughter by Labour MPs.

Bury South MP Mr Wakeford was part of a backbench plot to remove Mr Johnson from office and is understood to have been among more than 20 Tories who submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister.

It is understood many more want the PM to quit but are reserving judgement until an investigation into rule breaking on Downing Street concludes.

They want to know if Mr Johnson was telling the truth when he told MPs last Wednesday that he was oblivious to any party that had been planned in the Number 10 garden and assumed he was attending a work event.

There's serious doubt over his claim, given an email was sent by his principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting 100 members of staff to "make the most of the lovely weather" by attending "socially distanced drinks" in the Number 10 garden.

The email invitation sent by Martin Reynolds, seen by ITV News. Credit: ITV News

Mr Johnson has insisted no one told him about the party but even one of his ministers has accepted millions of people in the UK don't believe him.

Deputy PM Dominic Raab and Chancellor Rishi Sunak both said on Tuesday that ministers - the PM included - are expected to resign if they are found to have misled Parliament.

If the investigation, being led by civil servant Sue Gray, finds he did mislead Parliament it is very likely he will either resign of backbenchers will move to have him replaced.

Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt has already suggested he would throw his hat into the ring of any forthcoming leadership contest.

Mr Wakeford's defection means there is one less letter of no confidence submitted in the PM, but the threshold to trigger a vote on his leadership remains at 54.

Sir Keir, welcoming the former Tory to his party, said: "The policies of the Conservative government are doing nothing to help the people of Bury South and, indeed, are only making the struggles they face on a daily basis worse.

"I'm determined to build a new Britain which guarantees security, prosperity and respect for all, and I'm delighted that Christian has decided to join us in this endeavour."