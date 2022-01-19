Russia says it will not attack Ukraine despite sending troops into Belarus

Play video

Russia maintains it is not going to invade Ukraine, despite sending forces into Belarus.

The move means Ukraine faces the threat of invasion from the north, south and east.

The Ukrainians are looking to the West for help.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday arrived in Ukraine's capital, Kiev, on Wednesday, urging Ukrainians and Europeans to remain united.

Mr Blinken had originally been scheduled to visit just Kyiv and Berlin, but another meeting has been added to his trip - talks with his Russian counterpart in Geneva on Friday.

It comes after a week of talking by their subordinates ended last Friday with no breakthrough and the Russians declaring diplomacy at a dead end.

On Wednesday, Mr Blinken suggested that both sides now think more negotiating is worthwhile.

He said: "It's not clear what Russia's central demand is or is not. They put a number of things on the table. Some of them are clearly absolute non-starters, like closing NATO’s door to new members.

"Other things, as I said, if it goes to actually enhancing everyone's security on a reciprocal basis, there are things that we can talk about."

Despite the Russians adding to their military build-up by sending forces into Belarus, Sergei Ryabkov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said: "We do not want and will not take any action of aggressive character. We will not attack, strike, invade Ukraine."

The RAF were also in Kyiv on Wednesday, delivering some of the thousands of anti-tank missiles that Britain is giving to the Ukrainian army.

The Russians say the shipments will only fuel the crisis, but the UK says the missiles are for defensive purposes only.