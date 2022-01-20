Figures show 107,364 Covid cases have been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Thursday.

The figure is based on positive lab-confirmed PCR tests, but also includes the majority of positive lateral flow tests reported in England and all lateral flow tests reported in Northern Ireland.

A further 330 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 153,202, according to government statistics.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 177,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The number of Covid infections reported on Thursday were slightly down from the 108,069 recorded on Wednesday. The number of daily cases reported in the UK had stayed below 100,000 since Friday, and have - for the whole - been creeping up since then.

England

There have been 95,974 more Covid cases reported in England and 280 more deaths related to the virus.

As of Thursday, there were 15,302 patients with coronavirus in hospital - 573 were on ventilation beds.

Wales

In Wales, there have been 2,768 more infections reported over the latest 24-hour period.

And 21 more Covid deaths were recorded.

The latest data for patients in hospital and ventilation beds in Wales was not available on the government website.

Scotland

Authorities in Scotland reported 4,743 more infections and 27 more Covid deaths.

There were 1,514 Covid patients reported on Thursday - 43 of whom were on ventilation beds.

Northern Ireland

There were 3,879 more Covid cases reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday and two more related deaths.

There were 21 Covid patients in hospital on ventilation, as of Thursday.