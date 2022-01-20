How Beijing's Covid battle has exposed China's wealth inequalities

This time last year, to kick off a year celebrating 100 years of the Chinese Communist Party, President Xi Jinping proudly announced that his government had eradicated poverty. It was hailed as a central achievement towards his goal of common prosperity.

But the cases of two Covid patients in Beijing this week have exposed the deep wealth inequalities that still exist in this country.

The itinerary records - which are made public in China following the confirmation of a case -show one to be a migrant worker who was juggling dozens of jobs in the capital, while the other was a woman who had shopped at Dior, dined out on Peking Duck and visited a ski centre.

It has led to an outpouring of comments and criticism on social media, drawing attention to the hardships faced by people living on the bottom rung of society. Some went as far as to call the government out for its failure to address the daily suffering of its poorest citizens.

The man had left his wife and son in a different province to come to Beijing to work and look for his 21-year-old son who disappeared in August 2020.

He was working odd jobs in construction, sometimes earning as little as 12 pence for delivering a 50kg bag of cement. He lives in an apartment that is just 100sq ft and costs £80 a month. Most of his wages are spent on rent and searching for his son.

The income gulf exposed by these two cases is a point of weakness and risk to the Communist Party. It is evident from the millions of comments made online that there is real anger and discontent about the prevailing inequalities in this developing nation.

China has one of the largest wealth gaps in the world, half of its population live on an average annual income of around £1,400, while last year the country ranked top for the number of billionaires. With almost double the number of the United States.

The plight of migrant workers also surfaced in neighbouring Tianjin this week where videos of hundreds of people were seen protesting in the streets after being left with no food during the lockdown imposed on the city.

Officials were quick to respond and quell any further protests, suddenly securing supplies for all residents.

Later this year President Xi plans to secure an unprecedented third term in power, having already scrapped term limits.

The issues of inequality and inhumanity being brought to the fore in this pandemic are an unwelcome distraction as he prepares to assume supreme control.