Two men in Manchester and Birmingham arrested after Texas synagogue attack

Two men in Manchester and Birmingham have been arrested as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack by a British hostage-taker.

Malik Faisal Akram, from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead after taking four people - including a rabbi - hostage during Saturday service at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville on January 15.

Akram, 44, flew to the US, bought a weapon and held people hostage in a 10-hour stand-off at the synagogue. He was killed after the FBI stormed the building.

All four hostages were unharmed in the incident US President Joe Biden condemned as "an act of terror".

UK officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West are continuing to support US authorities with their investigation into the attack, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said announcing the latest update.

Police stand in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue Credit: AP Photo/Brandon Wade

"As a result of this ongoing investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Birmingham and Manchester," GMP said.

"They remain in custody for questioning.

"CTP North West Officers continue to liaise with and support colleagues from other forces.

“Communities defeat terrorism and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that.

“So, we would urge everyone to remain vigilant, and if you do see anything suspicious then please report it, in confidence, to police via the anti-terrorist hotline or gov.uk/ACT

“It won’t ruin lives but it may well save them.”

Two teenagers arrested in Manchester following the incident were released without charge on Tuesday.