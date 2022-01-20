What Covid restrictions will be left in England after Plan B is dropped?

With Plan B Covid measures coming to an end before February, far fewer restrictions remain in England.

Boris Johnson confirmed the requirement to wear a face covering and work from home guidance has been dropped, among other changes to Covid rules.

So, what restrictions remain in England?

Isolation

The main legal requirement is the self-isolation period following a positive Covid test.

Earlier in January, the period was cut down to five days – provided you produce a negative test result on the fifth and sixth day and do not have a temperature.

Tests must be at least 24 hours apart. If either test is positive, wait 24 hours before testing again.

Listen to our coronavirus podcast:

This measure is due to expire on March 24 and Mr Johnson said he does not foresee the need to extend beyond this date.

In fact, there is the chance the need to isolate could be dropped before then – though Health Secretary Sajid Javid told ITV News no decision has been made.

Travel

No announcements have been made around travel, meaning fully vaccinated travellers must book a PCR or lateral flow test within 48 hours ahead of entering England.

Those who are not vaccinated would need a negative result within 48 hours of arriving and complete a ten-day quarantine period with tests on day two and eight.

Other non-legal measures

While face coverings are no longer mandatory, the government does still suggest they are worn in crowded and indoor spaces mixed with people who you would not normally meet.

When rules on face coverings were eased in July 2021, NHS England reissued guidance that masks were still required in healthcare settings - as was social distancing.

By law, there will be no requirement for Covid passes, but some venues may still decide to do so voluntarily.

Crucially, the public is still urged to consider meeting in well-ventilated places and letting fresh air in. People should still wash hands regularly and get tested.

So how do we combat the virus?

Plan A largely relies on the vaccine rollout.

“Plan B has given us the time to get people vaccinated,” Mr Javid told ITV News.

“We’ve produced more and more antivirals, we’ve got some 5 million courses of antivirals – that’s more per person than any country in Europe.

“We’re now doing more testing per head than any other country in Europe. And these three things taken together play a hugely important role – the vaccinations, the antivirals the testing.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid explains why he believes the country is prepared to end Plan B restrictions

Play video

In the longer term, Mr Johnson told the Commons on Wednesday a strategy will be published in the near future.

He said: “We will set out our long-term strategy for living with Covid-19, explaining how we hope and intend to protect our liberty and avoid restrictions in future by relying instead on medical advances – especially the vaccines which have already saved so many lives.

“But to make that possible, we must all remain cautious during these last weeks of winter.”