Adele told fans she is "so upset and really embarrassed" after being forced to postpone the start of her Las Vegas residency.

In an emotional video shared online, the singer revealed the show is not ready, having been "absolutely destroyed" by delivery delays and coronavirus.

The Londoner said she and her production team had tried “absolutely everything” to pull the show together in time but that it had been “impossible”.

She apologised to fans and promised that dates would be rescheduled.

“I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” she said.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.

“Half my team are down with Covid, they still are, and it’s impossible to finish the show.

“I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

The Easy On Me singer said team members had been awake for “over 30 hours” trying to figure out how to put on the show but they had now “run out of time”.

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone who has travelled again. I’m really sorry," she said adding it had been "impossible" to start as planned.

Her residency was due to begin at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel on January 21.

The singer, who released her fourth album 30 in early November, will follow in the footsteps of her idol Celine Dion, as well as other famous faces including Sir Elton John, Usher and Sir Rod Stewart, who have all performed at the venue.