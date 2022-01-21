Covid cases drop back below 100,000 in UK as death toll grows by 288

The number of new Covid cases in the UK has fallen back below 100,000 for the first time in several days.

In the 24 hours to 9am on Friday, the UK recorded 95,787 new coronavirus cases.

The number of Covid infections reported on Friday was down from the 107,364 recorded the previous day.

The figure is based on positive lab-confirmed PCR tests, but also includes most positive lateral flow tests reported in England and all lateral flow tests reported in Northern Ireland.

A further 288 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 153,490, according to government statistics.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been more than 177,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Listen to ITV News' podcast - Coronavirus: What you need to know

The latest figures come after data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that infections from the Omicron variant continue to be dominant across the UK.

The ONS infection survey also showed that, in the week ending January 15, the percentage of people testing positive decreased across all regions of England, except in the North East and the South West where the trends remain unclear.

Friday's government data follows an easing of curbs across the country, with work from home guidance in England being lifted and the other Covid-19 Plan B measures due to be relaxed from next week.

England

There have been 85,902 more Covid cases reported in England and 255 more deaths related to the virus.

As of Friday, there were 14,865 patients with coronavirus in hospital - 552 were on ventilation beds.

Wales

In Wales, there have been 2,427 more infections reported over the latest 24-hour period.

There were 11 more Covid deaths recorded.

The latest data for patients in hospital and those on ventilation beds in Wales was not available on the government website.

Scotland

Authorities in Scotland reported 3,890 more infections and 16 more Covid deaths.

There were 1,511 Covid patients in hospital reported on Friday - 43 of whom were on ventilation beds.

Northern Ireland

There were 3,568 more Covid cases reported in Northern Ireland on Friday and six more related deaths.

The latest data for patients in hospital and those on ventilation beds in Northern Ireland was not available on the government website.