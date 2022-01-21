Ireland to scrap vast majority of Covid rules from Saturday morning

Ireland will scrap the vast majority of Covid-19 restrictions from Saturday morning after its Cabinet signed off on the plans.

Social distancing measures and limits on gatherings will be scrapped, and workers will return to offices on a staggered basis from Monday.

The 8pm curfew for restaurants, bars, cafes and pubs will be scrapped this weekend and there will be no requirement to show Covid-19 passes.

The only rules that will remain in place will be face masks, which will continue until the end of February, self-isolation for symptomatic people with coronavirus and Covid passes for international travel.

All other restrictions will be lifted from 6am on Saturday.

Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) advised the government that most Covid measures can go, but they should be phased out.

Earlier, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said: “Certainly, I think the view across government is that if there’s no longer a public health rationale for any particular restriction, well, then there’s no political rationale for it either."

Mr Varadkar said the return of restrictions cannot be ruled out.

“This is a virus that has surprised us on many occasions, and it’s a virus that likes to rip up our plans,” he said.

“Nobody can rule out another wave after Omicron. Immunity does wane, there will be new variants of concern and of course respiratory viruses spread more easily in wintertime.

“So nobody can nobody can rule out the possibility of a fifth wave. Nobody can say for sure whether that would be mild or severe one.

“But I think that’s why it’s important that we continue to build on some of the changes that have been made during the course the last two years.”

He said the government will have to continue to increase capacity in hospitals and ICUs, and recruit more doctors, nurses and midwives.

He added: “And we’re going to need to put in place monitoring systems to make sure that we can identify new variants quickly, identify their spread quickly.

“Also I think there will be a big focus on permanent changes to the way we act as individuals.

“I think we may all choose to wear masks in certain settings in the future, particularly if we have symptoms.

“We may all decide that we don’t go to work or we work from home, if we’ve symptoms in particular.”

A further 6,597 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ireland on Friday, and 4,564 people reported positive antigen tests.

As of 8am on Friday, there were 892 patients in hospital with Covid - 88 were in intensive care.