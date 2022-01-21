Play video

Senior Tory MP William Wragg will meet with the Met to discuss allegations of bullying, Political Correspondent Shehab Khan has learnt

The Metropolitan Police will meet with William Wragg to discuss his claims that government whips blackmailed Tory MPs, ITV News understands.

Mr Wragg - a senior Tory MP - accused Number 10 staff, special advisers and ministers of threatening to release embarrassing stories to the press of him and other MPs if they did not support the prime minister.

The chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee also said Number 10 had threatened to withdraw funding to his and other backbenchers' constituencies if they did not withdraw their opposition to Mr Johnson.He had urged MPs to contact the police force if they had been threatened or intimidated.

He said on Thursday "the intimidation of a member of parliament is a serious matter", adding: "The reports of which I'm aware would seem to constitute blackmail.

"As such it would be my general advice to colleagues to report these matters to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Commissioner of Metropolitan Police."

The PM said there is "no evidence to support any of those allegations" but said he would "of course" look for proof.

Number 10 said "If there is any evidence to support these claims we would look at it very carefully".

It said it does not plan to launch an inquiry into Mr Wragg's accusations unless it was presented with evidence to back up the Hazel Grove MP's assertions.

However Mr Wragg said he believed an investigation should be for the "experts" in the police.

He told The Daily Telegraph that he would outline "several" examples of bullying and intimidation, in some cases involving public money.

"I stand by what I have said. No amount of gas-lighting will change that," he told the newspaper.

"The offer of Number 10 to investigate is kind but I shall leave it to the experts. I am meeting the police early next week."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "As with any such allegations, should a criminal offence be reported to the Met, it would be considered."

A spokesperson for the Speaker's Office said: "If the matters are criminal, they should be referred to the police. If it is a matter of privilege, the Speaker should be informed in the first instance."

Mr Wragg's latest intervention comes as No 10 is braced for the expected delivery next week of the report of Sue Gray, the senior civil servant investigating lockdown parties in Downing St elsewhere in Whitehall.

ITV News understands Ms Gray will only publish a summary of her report and not all of the evidence she gets.

The report is also expected to go to Mr Johnson before it is made public, but the PM may get it only a matter of hours before everyone else.

It is likely to lead to renewed calls from opposition parties for a police investigation if there is any evidence Covid rules were broken - including at a drinks do in May 2020 attended by Mr Johnson who claims he believed it was a "work event".

Mr Wragg, one of seven Tory MPs to have called publicly for the prime minister to resign, stunned Westminster with his allegations this week of a campaign of intimidation by No 10 amounting to criminal conduct.

He said Conservative MPs trying to trigger a no confidence vote in Mr Johnson had been told public funding for projects in their constituencies would be cut off and threatened with stories in the press to embarrass them.

Christian Wakeford, the Bury South MP who defected to Labour, later described how the Tory whips had warned him over funding for a new school in his constituency if he rebelled in a vote over free school meals.

Ministers have sought to dismiss the allegations, insisting the whips had no role in the allocation of public funding.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng however acknowledged on Friday that Mr Wakeford's allegation was "very serious" and he was "sure" that it would be investigated.

But a spokesperson for the prime minister said: "We're not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations.

"If there was any evidence to support it, it would of course be looked at."