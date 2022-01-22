Play in the Premier League clash between Brentford and Wolves was halted for a quarter of an hour after an "unofficial drone" was seen hovering above the Community Stadium.

Players left the pitch as the aircraft hovered overhead.

After around 15 minutes the drone had gone and play resumed.

It was the second time the football match was halted in the first half, with a sickening clash of heads between Brentford team-mates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry which left both bleeding heavily resulted in a lengthy stoppage and the use of concussion substitutes, just minutes before.

The two pauses in the game meant that there were at least 19 minutes of stoppage time.