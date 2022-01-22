Two men have been stabbed in a fight which broke out in Selfridges department store on London's Oxford Street.

The Metropolitan Police said one of the injured men was arrested, along with a third man who is in his twenties, following the brawl at 6.25pm on Friday.

The two injured men - who are both in their twenties - have since been released from hospital, the force said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

Any witnesses and anyone with information that may assist are asked to call 101 ref CAD 5667/21jan. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.