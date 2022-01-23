Covid cases increase by almost 75,000 in UK as death toll grows by 75

A further 74,799 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK during the past 24-hour reporting period, marking a 15% week-on-week drop. Figures also show 75 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 153,862. Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 177,000 deaths registered in the UK, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

Government data shows a further 58 people in England have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 133,820.

A further 68,913 people tested positive for Covid-19. The total number of cases in England since the start of the pandemic is now 13,482,354.

Scotland

Scotland has recorded four further deaths of coronavirus patients which brings the country's overall death toll to 10,199.

Scotland did not update their case figures on Sunday but on the previous day, the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic was 1,114,066.

Wales

Public Health Wales has reported 2,827 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the nation to 756,727.

A total of eight new deaths have been reported and the death roll remains at 6,771.

Northern Ireland

Five new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland and a further 3,059 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases in the nation to 506,141 and the death toll to 3,072.