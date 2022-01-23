Officer seriously injured as motorcyclist travels in wrong direction along M25
A police officer was airlifted to hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle going the wrong way along a major road.
The M25 was closed in both directions near Junction 3 for Swanley following the collision at around 4pm on Sunday in which a police officer was seriously injured, Kent Police said.
Police patrols were responding to a report of a stolen motorcycle when the bike, which was being driven the wrong way along the clockwise carriageway, collided with a male officer.
The officer was airlifted to a London hospital for treatment.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including dangerous driving.
Police said both carriageways have reopened but traffic remained heavily congested as of 6pm.