Officer seriously injured as motorcyclist travels in wrong direction along M25

A police officer was airlifted to hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle going the wrong way along a major road.

The M25 was closed in both directions near Junction 3 for Swanley following the collision at around 4pm on Sunday in which a police officer was seriously injured, Kent Police said.

Police patrols were responding to a report of a stolen motorcycle when the bike, which was being driven the wrong way along the clockwise carriageway, collided with a male officer.

The officer was airlifted to a London hospital for treatment.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including dangerous driving.

Police said both carriageways have reopened but traffic remained heavily congested as of 6pm.