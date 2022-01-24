Boris Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to launch an inquiry into allegations of Islamophobia raised by a former transport minister who alleged she was sacked because of her Muslim faith.Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani claimed she was informed by a government whip that she lost her job as transport minister in a mini-reshuffle in February 2020 because her faith was "making colleagues uncomfortable".

The Conservative MP for Wealden met with the prime minister in July 2020 to discuss her allegations.

No 10 said the PM had "serious concern" about her claims and he invited her to begin a formal complaints process, but the Tory MP did not choose this route.

But on Monday, following a rallying of support around Ms Ghani after the claims emerged over the weekend, Downing Street has confirmed that the PM has asked the Cabinet Office to carry out an inquiry into the allegations. A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The prime minister has asked the Cabinet Office to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by Nusrat Ghani MP. “At the time these allegations were first made, the Prime Minister recommended to her that she make a formal complain to CCHQ (Conservative Campaign Headquarters). “She did not take up this offer. “The prime minister has now asked officials to establish the facts about what happened. “As he said at the time, the prime minister takes these claims very seriously.”

Confirming the launching of an investigation, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News: “She has made a very serious allegation, the prime minister spoke to her last night and said the Cabinet Office will investigate this and look at the detail of this."

In a statement released on Sunday, Ms Ghani explained why she did not launch formal proceedings through the Tory party and said she only wanted the government “to take this seriously, investigate properly and ensure no other colleague has to endure this”. She continued: “When I told the prime minister in June 2020 what had been said to me in the Government Whips’ Office I urged him to take it seriously as a government matter and instigate an inquiry. “He wrote to me that he could not get involved and suggested I use the internal Conservative Party complaint process."

In a sign of the tensions with the party, the Chief Whip Mark Spencer – who admitted speaking to her – angrily denied her claims saying they were “completely false” and “defamatory”.

However it is Sue Gray’s report into Downing Street lockdown parties – expected later this week – which poses the gravest and most immediate threat to Mr Johnson’s survival in No 10.

With widespread public anger and collapsing opinion poll ratings for the Conservatives – and for Mr Johnson in particular – many Tory MPs are in a mutinous mood, with some 10 already publicly calling for the PM to go.

If the report, expected to be published this week, lays the blame for rule-breaking on Mr Johnson, there is likely to be more letters submitted to the chairman of the backbench 1922 committee.

Under party rules, once the total reaches 54 – 15% of Tory MPs – its chair must call a vote of confidence in the leader.