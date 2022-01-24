German police said a lone gunman was dead after inuring four people at a lecture theater in the south-western German city of Heidelberg.

Police said the weapon used in the shooting on Monday was a long-barrelled firearm, but didn’t give details of how the gunman died.

The man opened fire with a long-barrelled firearm in a lecture hall and then fled outside, police said.

They stressed they believe he was acting alone and there was no longer any danger.

They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg- a town of 160,000 located south of Frankfurt- where the city’s university campus is situated.

German news agency dpa cited unidentified security sources as saying the gunman killed himself.

Little has so far been revealed about his identity or his motives.