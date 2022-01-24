Tributes have poured in for French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities such as Beyonce and Kim Kardashian, after the news of his death aged 73.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022,” said a post on the designer’s official Facebook account.

His agent said he died of natural causes.

A tribute posted on his Instagram page described Mugler as "a visionary whose imagination... empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day."

People from the fashion world have paid tribute to Mugler on social media since the news of his death was announced. Fashion designer Brian Atwood said he was a "constant inspiration", while models Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow and Heidi Klum left comments under the Instagram post which announced his passing.

Listen to Unscripted- our arts and entertainment podcast

Sex And The City star Kristin Davis wrote that it had been "another horrible loss" of "visionary Thierry Mugler", while actress Vanessa Hudgens said: "No one did it like he did."

Born in Strasbourg in December 1948, Mugler, who launched his brand in 1973, became known for his architectural style, defined by broad shoulders and a tiny waist.

The use of plastic-like futuristic fabric in his sculpted clothing became a trademark.

He defined haute couture over several decades, dressing up Diana Ross and Beyonce at galas, on red carpets and runways.

Ross described how much she will miss Mugler in a twitter post.

In 2019, the designer returned to the fashion world from retirement to make Kim Kardashian's iconic Met Gala look, a latex dress dripping in crystals.

Kim Kardashian West attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp wearing a dress designed by Thierry Mugler. Credit: AP

His designs were not shy about being outlandish, at times resembling robotic suits with protruding cone shapes.

Not only an acclaimed designer to celebrities, Mugler was famous for his line of perfumes, including his popular perfume Angel, which he started in the 1990s.

Besides clothes, Mugler created films and photographs, and was a dancer, acrobat as well as avid body-builder, stressing he always wanted to explore the human body as art.