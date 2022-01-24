Some British staff and dependants are being withdrawn from the embassy in Ukraine amid mounting fears of a Russian invasion.

Confirming the move, the Foreign Office said that the British Embassy remains open and will continue to carry out "essential work".

Officials said that around half of the staff working in Kyiv will return to the UK.

The move is a precautionary one, with no specific event believed to have occurred in the last day that led to the decision.

The withdrawal came after the State Department ordered the families of all American personnel at the US Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country. The department told the dependents of staffers at the US Embassy in Kyiv that they must leave the country, and said that non-essential embassy staff could leave Ukraine at government expense.

The State Department is also advising US citizens to avoid travel to Russia.

The move came amid rising tensions about Russia’s military build-up on the Ukraine border that were not eased during talks on Friday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

State Department officials stressed the Kyiv embassy will remain open and that the announcement does not constitute an evacuation.

There is an estimated 100,000 troops, tanks, artillery and heavy equipment at the Ukraine border.

The UK believes there is a significant risk that Russian president Vladimir Putin will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has accused the president of plotting to install a pro-Moscow leader as head of the Ukrainian government.

Russian soldiers take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia. Credit: AP

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab warned on Sunday there was a “very significant risk” of a Russian invasion of its neighbour. “The world needs to keep its eye on this and be very clear with President Putin that it would not do this cost-free, that there would be a price."

Russia's military muscle-flexing reflects a bold attempt by the Kremlin to halt decades of NATO expansion after the end of the Cold War.

In talks with the United States, Russia demands legally binding guarantees that the alliance will not embrace Ukraine and other former Soviet nations.