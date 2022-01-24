A US woman is celebrating a $3 million lottery win after finding the email telling her she'd won in her spam folder.

Laura Spears said she "couldn't believe" the message, which she found while checking her spam folder for another email.

But the 55-year-old logged into her online account, and the message turned out to be the real thing.

“I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket,” said Spears.

“A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account.

Laura Spears bought her ticket on the Mega Millions lottery, which operates across 45 states across the US

“That’s when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize.

"I couldn’t believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email.

"It’s all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!”

Her prize is still someway short of the Mega Millions overall jackpot, which currently stands at $376 million.

The Oakland County resident says she'll share some of the winnings with her family and use the remainder to retire earlier than she had planned.

She's also changed her account to make sure the same mistake doesn't happen again.

“I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize,” Spears said.