Boris Johnson announces the new travel rules for people entering England

Fully vaccinated travellers entering England will no longer need to book Covid tests, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

Mr Johnson did not confirm when the travel rules will be eased but it is likely to happen before the February half-term break.

Currently, fully vaccinated travellers must pre-book a Covid test from a private supplier, which can be a lateral flow test, and take it at most two days after arriving in the country.

But those requirements will soon be scrapped.

During a visit to Milton Keynes Hospital, the prime minister said: “We have, thanks to the tough decisions, the big calls that we made… the most open economy and society in Europe.

“And although we have to be cautious, we are now moving through the Omicron wave, and you can see the figures are starting to get better.

“So what we’re doing on travel, to show that this country is open for business, open for travellers, you will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated, if they have been double vaccinated.”

Rules for non-vaccinated travellers remain the same: they must take a pre-departure test and two post-arrival PCR tests.

They must also self-isolate for 10 days after arriving in England.

According to PA news agency, it is understood there will be further changes that mean fully vaccinated travellers will be able to complete a simplified version of the passenger locator form.

Vaccines used by more countries will also be recognised for travel and rules for travellers who are not fully vaccinated will be eased, it is understood.

More details of changes to England's foreign travel rules will be announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in a statement in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon, after a meeting of the Cabinet’s Covid-19 operations committee.

The easing of travel rules come after the bosses of major airlines wrote to the government demanding that restriction-free travel was restored “at the very least” for fully vaccinated travellers.

The letter was signed by the heads of Ryanair, easyJet, Loganair, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Jet2, as well as the chief executives of holiday travel group Tui and trade body Airlines UK.