The US Coast Guard is searching for 39 people after a boat reportedly capsized on its way to Florida from the Bahamas in a suspected case of human smuggling. A call was received early on Tuesday after a good Samaritan rescued a man clinging to a boat 45 miles east of Fort Pierce at around 8am.

The man said he was with a group that left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night, but their boat capsized after they struggled with severe weather.

He said no one was wearing life jackets. Crews are still searching as the evening approaches on the Florida coast, with multiple aircraft out to help efforts.

More to follow.