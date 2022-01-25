The Australian government has bought the Aboriginal flag's copyright in an attempt to resolve a complex legal dispute over the use of the emblem.

Created by indigenous artist Harold Thomas in 1971, the red, black and yellow flag was designed as a protest symbol and has been an important marker of identity for Indigenous Australians for decades.

Following pressure from Aboriginal groups and a string of controversies around its use in sports, the Australian government has paid more than £11m to secure the copyright from Mr Thomas and to end lease agreements.

With lease agreements which had limited the flag's use terminated, the deal means it can now be reproduced by anyone without fear of legal penalties.

Aboriginal Australians have widely welcomed the change.

Australians wave a Aboriginal flag outside Parliament House after the PM apologised to Australia's indigenous people for past treatment. Credit: AP

"Over the last 50 years we made Harold Thomas' artwork our own - we marched under the Aboriginal flag, stood behind it, and flew it high as a point of pride," said Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt.

"Now that the Commonwealth holds the copyright, it belongs to everyone, and no-one can take it away."

"In the future, the flag will remain, not as a symbol of struggle, but as a symbol of pride and unity," Mr Thomas wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald after the announcement was made.

In 2018, Mr Thomas, who has leased reproduction rights to different companies over the years, gave exclusive rights to the flag’s use on apparel, physical and digital media to non-Indigenous business WAM Clothing.

Controversy was sparked when the company later issued infringement notices to Aboriginal nonprofit groups for reproducing the flag without permission.

Aboriginal groups were having to pay a non-Aboriginal-run business to reproduce the flag on clothing and merchandise.

Amid confusion- and anger- over who was able to use the design freely, a parliamentary committee on the usage of the Aboriginal flag was established, with its 2020 final report speaking of WAM Clothing's aggressive - albeit legal - enforcement of the rights.

On Monday evening, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the government had finished negotiations with Mr Thomas.

Under the terms of the deal, the flag’s copyright has been transferred to the commonwealth, and payments are being made to private businesses, which had previously licensed the flag’s use.