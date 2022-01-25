Covid cases rose by 94,326 in the UK on Tuesday, while the death toll increased by 439. The cases are based on positive lab-confirmed PCR tests, but also includes most positive lateral flow tests reported in England and all lateral flow tests reported in Northern Ireland. With a further 439 people dying within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the total death toll is now 154,356. Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been more than 177,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

In England, cases rose by 84,302 and 409 new deaths were recorded in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: "5,023 positive cases and, sadly, five deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours."

Wales

A further 1,977 cases have been recorded two new deaths confirmed.

Scotland

Cases rose by 3,024 in Scotland, where the death toll rose by 23.

