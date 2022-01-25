Play video

ITV News Correspondent Lucy Watson speaks to Jamaica's four-man bobsleigh team before they head to Beijing

Jamaica's four-man bobsleigh team has qualified for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - the first time in 24 years.

The achievement has conjured up memories of the 1993 Disney film Cool Runnings, based loosely on the country's 1988 team who beat the odds to compete at the Games.

Although not everyone in Jamaica realises the country has a bobsleigh team, the quartet, who are heading to Beijing on Friday, said they are looking forward to competing on a world stage for their nation.

Most of the team were born in Jamaica, but live and train in the UK.

Pilot Shanwayne Stephens, who met the Queen on Zoom during lockdown, told the Monarch how he kept training by "pushing a car up and down the street".

The Queen chuckled and replied: "I suppose that's one way to train."

To which Mr Stephens said: "That's definitely one way to train, ma'am."

Pilot Shanwayne Stephens explained to the Queen how he kept fit during lockdown

Play video

Mr Stephens later told ITV News: "It's a really nice feeling the way she (the Queen) reacted. And you can tell she genuinely was interested in what I was saying, so it's fantastic.

"I think Jamaican bobsleigh has got a new fan."

Fellow bobsledder Ashley Watson described the excitement of the sport: "It's a massive adrenaline rush, but it's like you're getting beaten up for a good minute.

"All that aggression you can find from anywhere in life, you take out on that sled, so you see a bit of crazy growl - I tend to growl sometimes."