An internal inquiry into allegedly rule-breaking Downing Street parties will "probably" not be published for "many weeks" after the Metropolitan Police confirmed it had launched its own investigation.

The probe carried out by civil servant Sue Gray has been paused while the police investigation is carried out, her team said.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said that means her report "will not be published this week and probably not for many weeks", however the civil servant will continue her investigation.

It came after Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick confirmed a "number of events" held on Downing Street were being investigated.

She told the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee: "As a result of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and, secondly, my officers' own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations."

Peston said the police investigation will provide Boris Johnson with "some kind of reprieve" until both that probe and Ms Gray's conclude.

Until now the force had repeatedly rejected calls for an investigation to be launched, insisting there was not enough evidence to start a investigation - and that it was not policy to retrospectively look into Covid breaches.

But reporting by ITV News - and other news outlets - has provided documentary evidence, as well as anecdotal, that coronavirus rules were broken on Downing Street throughout the pandemic.

Leaked material - including a video of Number 10 staff joking about attending a party and an email inviting more than 100 staff to attend one - has made it harder for the Met to resist pressure for a probe.

The force has been threatened with legal action over its decision not to investigate the long list of alleged rule-breaking parties, with the Good Law Project saying the stack of evidence means it would be "unlawful" not to look into the accusations.

The campaign group said it had told the Metropolitan Police Service it will "likely" take legal action to challenge any decision not to investigate.

But the Met said it would only start an investigation if an internal investigation - being carried out by civil servant Sue Gray - "identifies evidence of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence".

It appears evidence of potential criminality may have been uncovered by Ms Gray, however a statement from her team said her investigations would continue.

Number 10 has admitted a further gathering took place - a birthday bash for the PM during the first lockdown - although it would not confirm exactly which events it was looking into.

Up to 30 people are said to have watched Boris Johnson be presented with a cake in the Cabinet Room.

Number 10 confirmed "a group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the prime minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than ten minutes.”

Ms Gray's report was due to be published early this week but the latest developments may have delayed her work.

The Met Police has also been in contact with a senior Tory MP critical of the PM who has accused Number 10 staff and government ministers of "blackmail".

Will Wragg, chairman of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said Number 10 had threatened to withdraw funding to his and other backbenchers' constituencies if they did not withdraw their opposition to Mr Johnson.

Mr Wragg said he will be meeting a Scotland Yard detective in the House of Commons this week, raising the prospect police could open an investigation. He also urged MPs to contact the police force if they had been threatened or intimidated.

On Thursday, Mr Wragg said "the intimidation of a member of parliament is a serious matter", adding: "The reports of which I'm aware would seem to constitute blackmail.

"As such it would be my general advice to colleagues to report these matters to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Commissioner of Metropolitan Police."

The PM said there is "no evidence to support any of those allegations" but said he would "of course" look for proof.