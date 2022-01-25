Scotland's Omicron work from home guidance to be partially eased

Scotland's 'work from home' guidance, introduced in December as Omicron cases began to rise, is set to be partially eased.

On Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon updated temporary guidance, which encouraged home-working wherever practical. The government is now encouraging a "phased return" to the office from next Monday.

Ms Sturgeon elaborated: "Employers should consider implementing hybrid working, following appropriate guidance, with workers spending some time in the office and some time at home."

The first minister added she does not expect a switch to full-time working on Monday, "given that the level of Omicron, though falling, remains high".

While acknowledging current case numbers, Ms Sturgeon said there are benefits - for employees, employers and the economy - to working on-site.

In another relaxation of temporary Omicron measures, the requirement for two-metre physical distancing in settings where face coverings are exempt is being reduced to one metre.

The first minister said the change will apply to settings such as religious services and those carrying out receptionist duties.

Ms Sturgeon said levels of Omicron in Scotland are falling.

Updating MSPs, the first minister also announced a change affecting organised activities for children.

She said: “From Friday, face coverings will no longer be required for any adult taking part in organised activities when they are directly interacting with children under the age of five.”

Last Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon announced that all temporary restrictions introduced on Boxing Day would be scrapped. As a result, the closure of nightclubs, requirement table service in hospitality and guidance for a maximum of three different households to meet indoors have all been scrapped.