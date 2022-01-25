Sir Elton John postpones Texas shows after testing positive for Covid

Sir Elton John has been forced to delay more US shows in his retirement tour after testing positive for Covid-19.

The I'm Still Standing star had just returned to the stage for the first time in almost two years to resume his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in America.

The long-awaited tour, Sir Elton’s last after more than half a century on the road, was initially postponed due to the pandemic.

Sir Elton, 74, further had to delay the tour with "great sadness and a heavy heart" in September due to a painful hip injury after suffering a fall.

He announced on Instagram that after contracting the virus, he has now had to postpone his Dallas shows in Texas and told his fans he is "so sorry".

Sir Elton said he has had his booster jab and his symptoms are mild, and is still expecting to perform in Arkansas at the weekend.

The musician shared the news in an Instagram story Credit: Instagram/EltonJohn

He wrote on Instagram: “Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas.

“If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon.

“It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe.

“Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I’m fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend.

“As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon!”

The news comes after award-winning singer Adele postponed the start of her Las Vegas residency because of Covid-related delays.

Sir Elton is expected to play in states across the US until the end of April, after which he will begin the European leg of the tour.

In November, he announced two special homecoming shows at Vicarage Road, the home of Watford Football Club, to end the tour in July.

The singer recently claimed the number one position in the singles chart with a festive collaboration with Ed Sheeran and collaboration with Dua Lipa.