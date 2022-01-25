Words by ITV News Content Producer Jocelyn Evans

Tensions between Russia and the West have reached critical levels over the past few weeks, over concerns Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine.

Russian troops have been amassing at the border with the former Soviet country for months, prompting NATO countries to respond by considering its own deployment of troops.

Already the US has put 8,500 troops on heightened alert over the issue.

Talks between the various parties have been taking place for the past few weeks, and are ongoing.

Here we outline who the key players are, and which important names to look out for.

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is a military alliance of 30 countries across Europe and North America. The US and the UK are in it - Russia is not.

Though Ukraine is not an official member, NATO has supported the country since it joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council in 1991 after it gained independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Earlier this month, NATO said: "A sovereign, independent and stable Ukraine, firmly committed to democracy and the rule of law, is key to Euro-Atlantic security".

Though the alliance's first aim is to resolve disputes peacefully, NATO has military powers if needed and acts as a collective defence under "NATO forces". These forces are made up of troops from various members.

Jens Stoltenberg is NATO's Secretary General - he's been in charge since 2014.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (right) at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Credit: AP

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been in office since 2019, swapping a career in comedy to become a politician.

In his bid to get elected, Zelensky pledged to end conflicts between Russia and Ukraine - he's so far been unsuccessful.

He's also supportive of Ukraine joining both the EU and NATO - the reason the country hasn't yet joined NATO is a little complicated, and another key player has explained why.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba

As foreign minister, Kuleba is responsible for urging overseas governments to back Ukraine as tensions mount.

Since November 2021, he's been involved in diplomatic talks with European leaders in Brussels (where NATO is based) urging them to prepare for potential military action.

He's also keen to get Ukraine into NATO and, in an article for think tank Atlantic Council, argued the country was a strong candidate having "been successfully countering Russian aggression... protecting not only itself but a wider region between the Baltic and Black Seas."

NATO maintains it has an open door policy but aspiring members have to meet certain political, economic and military criteria before they can join.

A young Vladimir Putin in 1999 when he first rose to power, and more recently after more than a decade in leadership. Credit: AP

President of Russia, Vladimir Putin

Synonymous with his country, Putin has been President of the country since 1999 (with a four year hiatus between 2008 and 2012 when he became Prime Minister due to rules around three consecutive terms).

In short, he has had political dominance in Russia for more than two decades - and in that time, Russian aggression against Ukraine has intensified.

Under his premiership, Russia invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014. The move was condemned for breaking international law and peace agreements signed by Russia. Putin's defence was that a "referendum" (condemned internationally as invalid) meant the people of Crimea had wanted to be under Russian control.

Putin is opposed to Ukraine joining NATO, claiming it would represent "NATO expansion" into the East.

In the most recent heightening of tensions in the area, Putin has been a key player involved in talks. In December 2021 he met with US President Joe Biden and the crisis was a key talking point.

Following the meeting, Putin's people issued a statement saying it was "NATO that was undertaking dangerous attempts to develop Ukrainian territory and increase its potential along [Russia′s] borders".

In the same month, at his annual end of year press conference, the Russian leader accused the US of "standing with missiles on our doorstep" and blamed the West for the tensions.

Joe Biden (right) and Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Geneva, Switzerland in June 2021. Credit: AP

President of the United States, Joe Biden

Perhaps a name more familiar to readers, Joe Biden has also been involved in the series of talks held - and some mishaps too.

Following those December 2021 talks with Putin, the President the White House issued a statement saying: "President Biden voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European Allies about Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine and made clear that the US and our Allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation."

Since then the US has been represented by Head of State Antony Blinken in ongoing talks, more on him shortly.

At his first press conference of 2022, President Biden misstepped after he said a "minor incursion" of Ukraine would elicit a lesser response than a full-scale invasion of the neighbouring country.

The White House moved quickly to clarify his comments, saying a "minor" incursion would still be a concerning breach of Ukraine's borders.

Antony Blinken (left) goes to shake hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (right) after the most recent talks. Credit: AP

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken

This has been the name most heard about in the first few weeks of the year, as he's the head of the US state department who's been holding talks with his Russian counterpart.

He's been in Kyiv and Switzerland for more diplomacy after a week of talking by US and Russian subordinates earlier in January ended with no breakthrough.

We heard the last significant update from talks on January 21, when Blinken warned any form of Russian aggression against Ukraine would be met with a "swift, severe, united" response.

Despite the strong words, Blinken also said he believed the US and Russia were on a "clearer path to understanding each other’s positions" after the meeting ended and talks were set to continue.

Blinken has history on the situation too, he was involved in formulating the Obama administration's response to the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Lavroy, like Putin, has been a member of the Russian government for decades. Here he is alongside John Kerry during the 2014 Crimea crisis. Credit: AP

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov

The counterpart to Antony Blinken in the most recent talks is Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

He called the discussions "constructive and useful" but did add: "I can’t say whether we are on the right track or not" and said he believed the chance of a breakthrough was low.

Lavrov has been Russia's foreign minister since 2014 - during which time Russia annexed Crimea and tensions continued between the two countries.

During the annexation of Crimea, Lavrov was the Russian representative for talks with then-US secretary of state John Kerry. Back then, Lavrov told reporters following talks: "We have absolutely no intention of, or interest in, crossing Ukraine's borders".