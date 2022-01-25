A black man who spent almost a week in jail after being mistaken for a white suspect twice his age is suing two police forces in the US.

Shane Lee Brown, 25, was arrested in January 2020 during a traffic stop by Henderson City Police officers.

He was locked up and transferred in custody two days later to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

He was freed by a judge after he appeared before a court after it emerged he had been mistaken for an older white man with a similar name, Shane Neal Brown.

The civil lawsuit describes Shane Neal Brown as a 51-year-old white man with a bushy white beard who is taller than Shane Lee Brown.

Shane Neal Brown was first convicted of a felony in 1994, and was sought on an arrest warrant issued in November 2019 in Las Vegas, accusing him of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The wrongly arrested Shane Lee Brown repeatedly told police officers he was not the older, white “Shane Brown” named in the felony warrant, his lawsuit said.

His attorney, E. Brent Bryson, accuses police and corrections officers of failing to perform “any due diligence” - including comparing photos, fingerprints, dates of birth, physical descriptions or criminal identification numbers.

He wrote in the complaint: “They would have easily determined that Shane Lee Brown had been misidentified as the person sought in the warrant."

Shane Lee Brown is seeking at least $50,000 in damages and claims civil rights violations, false imprisonment, negligence and other wrongful conduct by staff.

Henderson and Las Vegas police declined to comment about the case, citing department policies about litigation.

Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said the city attorney was reviewing the lawsuit and would address its claims in court.

Several days after Shane Lee Brown was released, Las Vegas police learned that Shane Neal Brown was in jail in San Bernardino County, California, local news broadcaster KLAS-TV reports.

Shane Neal Brown accepted a plea deal and was sentenced in February 2020 to up to six years in prison with credit for time already served.