A woman has been charged with kicking and hitting a pony and is due to appear in court.

The woman is alleged by RSPCA to have "caused unnecessary suffering" to a grey pony named Bruce, on November 6, 2021, around the ‘The Drift’ Gunby countryside in Lincolnshire.

The woman, who is being prosecuted by the animal charity, is due to appear in Boston Magistrates' Court next Monday at 11am for a first hearing.

She is charged with two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

She faces a charge of kicking and hitting the pony and another charge of failing to take reasonable steps to protect the animal from pain, suffering or injury.

A video shared by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs last November appeared to show a woman hitting and kicking a horse.

It was reported the woman, who was a volunteer at the Pony Club and a primary school teacher in Leicestershire, was let go from her roles as a result of the video.

The Pony Club is a group for children interested in riding.