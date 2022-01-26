Boris Johnson has been accused of "body shaming" SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford after making a "cake" jibe to him.

In an exchange during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday, Mr Johnson appeared to allude to Mr Blackford’s weight after he criticised the PM's leadership and urged him to resign.

The prime minister has been under intense pressure over alleged Covid rule-breaking Downing Street parties, one of which - revealed by ITV News - is said to have been a surprise birthday party for Mr Johnson during which wife Carrie presented him with a cake.

While urging Mr Johnson "to go", Mr Blackford said: “Every moment that the prime minister lingers, every nick in this death by a thousand cuts, is sucking attention from the real issues facing the public.

"Tory cuts, Brexit, and the soaring cost of living have pushed millions of families into poverty. The impending National Insurance tax hike hangs like a guillotine while they eat cake.”

In response, Mr Johnson laughed: “Well Mr Speaker, I don’t know who has been eating more cake.”

Watch Boris Johnson's cake jibe to Ian Blackford in the Commons:

Mr Johnson was met with cheers and laughter from some in the Commons, but the SNP and eating disorder charity Beat have slammed his remark.

Kirsten Oswald, Mr Blackford’s deputy leader at Westminster, said: “Boris Johnson has proven, yet again, that he is completely unfit for office.

“Whether it’s his body shaming jokes... or his wider misconduct in public office, Mr Johnson is giving people another telling insight into his odious character.

“The prime minister’s frequently offensive remarks will have a damaging impact on many young people and need to be called out.

“He is sending an appalling message to society, that the most powerful person in the UK government thinks it’s okay to mock people because of their bodies."

Director of external affairs at Beat, Tom Quinn, said: “It is completely unacceptable that the prime minister should resort to making fatphobic comments.

“It shows a clear lack of regard for, or understanding of, the 1.25 million people in the UK affected by eating disorders, and we are extremely disappointed that he has deemed this to be an appropriate response.

“We would urge the prime minister to educate himself on the seriousness of these mental illnesses, and limit his comments of other MPs to their actions, not their appearances.”